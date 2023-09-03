Bailen Reacts. DR4X Changelog #77 09/02/2023

Hey guys, I have an unexpected extra changelog for you this week!

You might notice that I didn't label it as "#78" even though I did a major update last weekend. That's because major updates are somewhat distinct from my regular weekly changelogs so i am excluding them from the numbered update even if it would make the number larger if I counted those too

I recently tuned into this stream by Dubbleawesome (A friend and a favorite streamer of mine) playing DR4X: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1911517983 . He had some valuable feedback, so I've implemented changes to address some issues he noticed/called out and also added some extra features.

This changelog will be less formal than usual. If you prefer this style, feel free to let me know.

Here are all the chnages made in the last week.

Changes:

-Introduced a darker neutral ending for situations where Fygrayed is both fired and killed.

-Sprinkled in some extra spookiness.

-Achievements added for bad ending, saving the dog, and 'sort of' saving the dog.

-Added an achievement for the neutral ending.

-Expanded the neutral ending to include 3 additional versions (yes, that makes 5 in total!)

-Disabled random events in Mirefield city for easier gameplay.

-Removed jumpy text in Mirefield.

-Enhanced Hero Unit Bailen Blindeye with a fantastic new portrait.



-Buffed Bailen Blindeye (he has the highest visible tenacity of any unit in the game)

-Gave Bailen some more interesting passive abilities.

-Bailen is so Tenacious he can break the game. Literally.

-...bailen reacts.

-Bailen Reacts.

-BAILEN REACTS.

-BAILEN R-HEE HEE HEE!

[spoiler][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41047406/c84d91d3b8df77fa267679ebea4dd945b91c0410.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41047406/896968e5e1814cc00315926f116b5607067c06db.png)[/url][/spoiler]

--Game now distinguishes more clearly between the 5 seperate possible endings (including neutral ones)

--New Neutral Ending Popup, with voice acting

--The 3 new alternate neutral endings have different dialogue and interventions from multiple important characters.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where if you used command to restart or restart multiple times, [NODEOSERROR] wouldnt react properly

-Fixed bug where unlocking ahcivements would sometimes halt game progression if player was playing when not connected to steam

-Fixed bug where neutral ending dialogues would sometimes overlap each other

-Fixed bug where there was chance game wouldn't progress if you had failed to get the neutral conditioninside the the neutral ending script... (those with that issue should progress now, it wa sonly an issue for like an hour before i fixed it lol)

Bella is doing fine, but I think this next week she will get her first vet visit with me. She needs to be vaccinated (And eventuially, spayed) and I just want to make sure shes all good.



In this one she looks slightly annoyed that I took her picture lol

