The dungeon feature is (finally) now fully integrated into the map generator. Added an auto-expand option to the dungeon helper, as well as a button to bulk-add dungeons to 20 random POIs on your map. In addition, a dungeon slider has been added to the map generator itself!
Drakkon World Builder update for 3 September 2023
0.9.7 - Autoexpand, bulk generate, and autogenerate dungeons to POIs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2117931 Depot 2117931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update