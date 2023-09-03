 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 3 September 2023

0.9.7 - Autoexpand, bulk generate, and autogenerate dungeons to POIs

Share · View all patches · Build 12097784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The dungeon feature is (finally) now fully integrated into the map generator. Added an auto-expand option to the dungeon helper, as well as a button to bulk-add dungeons to 20 random POIs on your map. In addition, a dungeon slider has been added to the map generator itself!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2117931 Depot 2117931
  • Loading history…
