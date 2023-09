Share · View all patches · Build 12097740 · Last edited 3 September 2023 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

The game had high CPU usage issues when a large number of zombies present in the game. With this update NPCs are optimized based on the current frame rate. Also, I have added a new Graphic setting called NPC Animation Quality, which controls the level of optimization.

Now the game performs better overall and CPU bottlenecking is minimum.

Further, optimizations will be introduced soon with the upcoming Unreal Engine 5.3 upgrade.

Thanks!

Dazzling Divine