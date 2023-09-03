 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 3 September 2023

Patch 202D9851

Patch 202D9851

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update was focused on Modding and mod configuration improvements.

  • Loading a mod which triggers a problem now shows a pop-up informing the user that the game might not work. You can toggle mods one at a time to figure out which one caused it, or read the Player.log for more info.
  • Loaded mods are now properly remembered, and don't need to be re-enabled on each boot.
  • Leaving a server will now re-load the player's desired mod configuration.
  • Localization update.

