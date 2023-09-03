Change Hearts System & Balancing

Heart System
You now start each run with a maximum of 25 Hearts. Everytime you are under 25 Hearts and complete a stage, you regain 1 Heart.
This improves the early game and rewards you for completing stages without leaks as you can rebuild your Hearts Pool.
General Improvements
- Changed Tutorials to represent the new Heart System
- Added a Tutorial for when you lose the first time whilst being under Stage 9, to explain the mechanic of taking rewards
- Changed the Game Ended screen to make it more obvious you missed out on rewards
- Added Hover Text to armor & shield waves to explain the mechanic again
- Targeting System now focuses the enemy based on spawn values and not current values (HP, Speed)
- In a run, you can now see the armor & shield damage turrets do. Hover over the turret in the bottom bar, you now have two additional stats.
- Increased the time for error and info texts showing up in a run, to make them readable more easily
Balancing Changes
- Decreased the amount of armor & shield points enemies gain per stage
- Lowered the starting value of armor & shield points
Bug Fixes
- Not having an Enemy Type selected now focuses any enemy and not just normal ones
- Fixed the Tutorial for the Stage Selection, this can lead to you having to go through it again
Tips
- Use the number row 1-9 to select turrets
- Use TAB and Space to switch between the speeds or pause the game
- Use CTRL + 1-3 to upgrade turrets
- Use SHIFT + 1-9 to select abilities
- Press X to toggle between SELL and BUY mode
If you have any feedback, want to share your maze or come hang out, join our Discord.
Changed files in this update