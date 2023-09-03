 Skip to content

Crystal Tower Defense update for 3 September 2023

Change Hearts System & Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heart System

You now start each run with a maximum of 25 Hearts. Everytime you are under 25 Hearts and complete a stage, you regain 1 Heart.
This improves the early game and rewards you for completing stages without leaks as you can rebuild your Hearts Pool.

General Improvements

  • Changed Tutorials to represent the new Heart System
  • Added a Tutorial for when you lose the first time whilst being under Stage 9, to explain the mechanic of taking rewards
  • Changed the Game Ended screen to make it more obvious you missed out on rewards
  • Added Hover Text to armor & shield waves to explain the mechanic again
  • Targeting System now focuses the enemy based on spawn values and not current values (HP, Speed)
  • In a run, you can now see the armor & shield damage turrets do. Hover over the turret in the bottom bar, you now have two additional stats.
  • Increased the time for error and info texts showing up in a run, to make them readable more easily

Balancing Changes

  • Decreased the amount of armor & shield points enemies gain per stage
  • Lowered the starting value of armor & shield points

Bug Fixes

  • Not having an Enemy Type selected now focuses any enemy and not just normal ones
  • Fixed the Tutorial for the Stage Selection, this can lead to you having to go through it again

Tips

  • Use the number row 1-9 to select turrets
  • Use TAB and Space to switch between the speeds or pause the game
  • Use CTRL + 1-3 to upgrade turrets
  • Use SHIFT + 1-9 to select abilities
  • Press X to toggle between SELL and BUY mode

If you have any feedback, want to share your maze or come hang out, join our Discord.

