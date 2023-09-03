Change Hearts System & Balancing

Heart System

You now start each run with a maximum of 25 Hearts. Everytime you are under 25 Hearts and complete a stage, you regain 1 Heart.

This improves the early game and rewards you for completing stages without leaks as you can rebuild your Hearts Pool.

General Improvements

Changed Tutorials to represent the new Heart System

Added a Tutorial for when you lose the first time whilst being under Stage 9, to explain the mechanic of taking rewards

Changed the Game Ended screen to make it more obvious you missed out on rewards

Added Hover Text to armor & shield waves to explain the mechanic again

Targeting System now focuses the enemy based on spawn values and not current values (HP, Speed)

In a run, you can now see the armor & shield damage turrets do. Hover over the turret in the bottom bar, you now have two additional stats.

Increased the time for error and info texts showing up in a run, to make them readable more easily

Balancing Changes

Decreased the amount of armor & shield points enemies gain per stage

Lowered the starting value of armor & shield points

Bug Fixes

Not having an Enemy Type selected now focuses any enemy and not just normal ones

Fixed the Tutorial for the Stage Selection, this can lead to you having to go through it again

Tips

Use the number row 1-9 to select turrets

Use TAB and Space to switch between the speeds or pause the game

Use CTRL + 1-3 to upgrade turrets

Use SHIFT + 1-9 to select abilities

Press X to toggle between SELL and BUY mode

If you have any feedback, want to share your maze or come hang out, join our Discord.