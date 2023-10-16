Night Loops Now Available!

Night Loops, our psychological-horror adventure, visual novel game, is now officially available to play! Prepare to embark on a unique journey, from our desk to yours.

✰Journey Through the Psyche:

Welcome to the Seaside Hotel, where you can at times still catch that familiar scent of the tide. Here, the final hour of your night shift awaits. Within its forgotten corridors, tend to enigmatic guests, explore the depths of their last wishes, and prepare to cast away the sense of Self. In this dark and surreal adventure, you'll uncover the – perhaps unobtainable – path to truth by donning masks of their original owners.

✰One Hour Before Dawn Lives an Endless Mansion:

Immerse yourself in the mysteries of an underground mansion trapped within the last hour before Nautical Dawn. It’s the fated time when light first passes the horizon, separating sea from sky. It’s also something you’ve been tracking to pass the nights… Untangle intricate puzzles tied to the mansion residents while they live out their desires in this final hour before dawn. Manage enchanted masks and juggle the powers of their original owners. Journey through the endless dreamscapes in search of the elusive truth(s) about the hotel and its mysterious owner.

✰A Story Felt:

An unassuming ink blot ready to take shape, is about how we’d like to describe the story. It’s the tale of climbing out of the sometimes unescapable day-to-day nowhere. It’s rumored, that through The Path, an inner world can be rebuilt, and your very ownership returned. Night Loops’ story was carefully written to gently guide certain parts of the storyline while others remain to your interpretation. In the end, our hope is that it’s a story we all have lived.

Support Our Indie Journey: We understand the extraordinary strength of our community, and your support means the world to us as a three-person indie team. Here's how you can make a difference:

✰Spreading the Word: Share the game's intriguing presence with your family, friends, and even your favorite streamers, and let them join in on the journey of unraveling the mysteries. ✰

✰Steam Review Magic: Leave your unique experiences with the game on Steam (late night theories encouraged!). ✰

✰Social Media: Spread the news about our game on social media! ✰

No pressure, though. We're just thrilled to have you here with us.

◆◆◆◆◆

We know sometimes journeys never really end. But this one finally has a firm resting place. Thank you for sticking with us and supporting us throughout development.

And finally, what we feel is the most special part of this journey… to be able to finally share this with you.

Sincerely,

J, s3-z, and Estella

Join our Discord so we can hear about your late night theories or just talk about psychological-horror games in general. If you have any feedback or experience any bugs this is also the best place to let us know.

