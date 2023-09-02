 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 2 September 2023

Amy Gallery SFW Button

Share · View all patches · Build 12097529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Somehow, the image definition that I had for the first image in Amy's gallery got..deleted. Fixed it so it looks as it should.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link