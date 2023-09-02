-
Fixed animation sliding issue between Strike attacks
-
Fixed a next-autoattack-target issue.
-
Fixed an animation speed scaling issue when dual wielding.
-
Improved player targeting when spam clicking.
-
Slightly reduced the click area for targets.
-
Increased base attack speed of a couple slower animations.
Ash & Rust update for 2 September 2023
Further combat improvements/tweaks/fixes 0.8821 - 09/02/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ash & Rust Content Depot 1358491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update