Ash & Rust update for 2 September 2023

Further combat improvements/tweaks/fixes 0.8821 - 09/02/2023

  • Fixed animation sliding issue between Strike attacks

  • Fixed a next-autoattack-target issue.

  • Fixed an animation speed scaling issue when dual wielding.

  • Improved player targeting when spam clicking.

  • Slightly reduced the click area for targets.

  • Increased base attack speed of a couple slower animations.

