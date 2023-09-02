 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maid Cafe update for 2 September 2023

Version 1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 12097337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we have our latest update to the Maid Cafe game...

  • Fixed some minor remaining dialogue errors and grammatical mistakes.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from selecting bikini's for the girls to wear on the special events.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from meeting Sakura at the nightclub.
  • Fixed an error in image appearence for Gemma's epilogue in Maid Love DLC.

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:
https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH

Changed files in this update

Maid Cafe Content Depot 423641
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Artbook PDF (1673970) Depot Depot 1673970
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Love (1936820) Depot Depot 1936820
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Guidebook PDF (1936821) Depot Depot 1936821
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Sexy Secrets (1936822) Depot Depot 1936822
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Girls (1936823) Depot Depot 1936823
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Girls Comic PDF (1936824) Depot Depot 1936824
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Delightful Sins (2065600) Depot Depot 2065600
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333210 Depot 2333210
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link