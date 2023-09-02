- 2 new character models replacing the placeholder greatsword and twinblade characters
- Added a "cancellable" threshold to all melee attacks. Dash will not be able to cancel attacks before this threshold
- Ping display at the top right
- US-east server is now available
- Hitbox and frame tuning pass for both players and AI
- Fixed a bug where dying due to falling out of bounds does not reset player state properly, allowing players to be forever stuck in a block or attack
- Fixed a bug where players were not able to interact if their cursor was already on an interactable when pressing Alt
Patch 0.10.1 - Lots of polish and bug fixes
