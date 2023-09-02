 Skip to content

Akasha Playtest update for 2 September 2023

Patch 0.10.1 - Lots of polish and bug fixes

Patch 0.10.1 - Build 12097298

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 2 new character models replacing the placeholder greatsword and twinblade characters
  • Added a "cancellable" threshold to all melee attacks. Dash will not be able to cancel attacks before this threshold
  • Ping display at the top right
  • US-east server is now available
  • Hitbox and frame tuning pass for both players and AI
  • Fixed a bug where dying due to falling out of bounds does not reset player state properly, allowing players to be forever stuck in a block or attack
  • Fixed a bug where players were not able to interact if their cursor was already on an interactable when pressing Alt

