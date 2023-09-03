 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 3 September 2023

Bug fixes, partial NovelAI customization

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds partial customization options for NovelAI params such as bad_words_ids. It’s available under “default/model-params/novelai-common-params.txt”. Temperature and repetition penalty are dependent on the prompt so these customization options will need to wait until a future update
  • Fixed bug in location change with NPC/enemy where they’d be duplicated, which would occasionally cause save file corruption if that NPC/enemy later died. Also changed save loading logic to be more lenient of this issue regarding missing enemies, so previously corrupted saves should now be loadable.
  • Fixed bug where location change or quicktime event would override the portal to another universe when defeating legendary boss.
  • Fixed UI issue where local model wasn’t displayed when using free cloud, which still requires local model for event checks
  • Fixed UI issue where kobold api URL format was unintuitive. It now accepts both with and without “http://”

