Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 2 September 2023

Small patches: tornado and vehicle camera bug fixes

Build 12097228

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted some of the sensitivity settings for the tornado camera
  • Fixed issue with vehicle camera not rotating correctly with vehicle movement

