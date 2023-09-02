- Adjusted some of the sensitivity settings for the tornado camera
- Fixed issue with vehicle camera not rotating correctly with vehicle movement
Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 2 September 2023
Small patches: tornado and vehicle camera bug fixes
