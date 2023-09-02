Gameplay improvements - quicker pacing, some extra hints & tutorial elements
Updates to visuals, sound, music
Solaro Playtest update for 2 September 2023
Sep 2 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay improvements - quicker pacing, some extra hints & tutorial elements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2466781
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2466782
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update