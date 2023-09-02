 Skip to content

Solaro Playtest update for 2 September 2023

Sep 2 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay improvements - quicker pacing, some extra hints & tutorial elements
Updates to visuals, sound, music

Changed files in this update

