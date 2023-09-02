 Skip to content

Bana Simulator update for 2 September 2023

Hotfix 8645b

Build 12097183

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So... Banas... A few issues with that last build which we didn't realize until after uploading it. We got another hotfix out within an hour, so let's hope no one noticed that.

Simply put, because of a few bugs the flamethrower worked fine, but wasn't nearly as epic looking or as satisfying to melt enemies with. Here's a side-by-side comparison of the two versions.

Old:

New:

I think it's pretty obvious why we changed this.

Full Changelog

  • Fixed movement speed/direction of the flamethrower particles
  • Fixed size increment speed of the flamethrower particles
  • Fixed a bug where the flamethrower had no audio
