-
The nights are a little clearer
-
Smoothed wet camera effect
-
Light direction in smoke corrected
-
Improved clothing collision
-
Regulated kamikaze drone spawn
-
Several small fixes
Butchers Don't Surf! update for 2 September 2023
Update (v1.13)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
