 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Butchers Don't Surf! update for 2 September 2023

Update (v1.13)

Share · View all patches · Build 12097154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The nights are a little clearer

  • Smoothed wet camera effect

  • Light direction in smoke corrected

  • Improved clothing collision

  • Regulated kamikaze drone spawn

  • Several small fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2260701 Depot 2260701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link