Playtest build update - September 2, 2023

Wirewalker Playtest update for 2 September 2023

Wirewalker Playtest has been updated to build 12097092.

The changes are focused in making the game more relaxed with the jump mechanics.

  • Allow more margin when detecting collisions with platform edges
  • Let the player jump a bit longer.

