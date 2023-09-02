Playtest build update - September 2, 2023

Wirewalker Playtest has been updated to build 12097092.
The changes are focused in making the game more relaxed with the jump mechanics.
- Allow more margin when detecting collisions with platform edges
- Let the player jump a bit longer.
