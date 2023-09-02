Hotfix 8645 + The Flamethrower

Just a minor hotfix to make a few little changes we left out of the update and path a few of the bugs/crashes you guys found.
Flamethrower
We reworked the fissure's special, and now it is like no other! The fissure's special can now be used nearly as an alternate attack, a powerful crowd control flamethrower which in our testing we find is extremely fun and satisfying to use. This bumps the Fissure weapon to be one of the best available in the game, perhaps even the best of the best!
Full Changelog
- Dialogue Tweaks
- Added Fissure Special
- Changed some weapon descriptions
- Buffed Bana Blade
- Fixed the "Return to Title" bugs
- Resprited Aberration eyes
- Rounded off corners in the world map
Changed files in this update