Graveyard Architect 1.1 Update - Unearth the New Possibilities!

Attention graveyard managers! We're thrilled to introduce the Graveyard Architect v1.1 update, packed with new content and quality-of-life improvements to enhance your cemetery-building experience.

🌙 New Content Awaits:

Meet the Warrior: Our newest champion is ready to help you maintain order in your graveyard. But will he be enough to keep the restless undead in check?

Haunted Meadow Map: Expand your necropolis into a brand new hauntingly beautiful terrain. Can you tame this eerie wilderness and make it the perfect resting place?

⚒️ Gameplay Enhancements:

Health Regeneration: Players will now recover HP when critically low, giving you a fighting chance against those pesky undead revolts.

Improved Building Mode: Now, quickly exit the build mode with the 'Esc' key, making construction even more seamless.

Unlock New Achievements: New challenges on Steam for you to conquer and show off your graveyard mastery.

Dive back into Graveyard Architect and discover what the v1.1 update has in store for you. Remember, creating the perfect cemetery isn’t just about laying down headstones; it's about keeping those beneath them... at rest. For a full list of changes and details, visit our update notes on Steam.

Keep those undead in line and happy building! 🪦🌌