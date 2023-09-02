New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.0326

[AI]
- Clean house AI will now talk less.
- Clean house AI can now Crouch and Prone.
- 2 new bots with new guns.
- Fixed a bug where they will spawn on their ass.
[Weapon Modding]
- Bug Fixes. For naming presets, you can now press "F" and Space while typing without exiting/interfering with the weapon modding
- You can now use WASD and arrow keys to move your camera
- Zooming out will now move the camera instead of just changing FOV
[Weapons]
- Added colour variation to 2011
[Misc]
- Other Bug Fixes
Changed files in this update