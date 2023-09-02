 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OPERATOR update for 2 September 2023

New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.0326

Share · View all patches · Build 12097005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[AI]

  • Clean house AI will now talk less.
  • Clean house AI can now Crouch and Prone.
  • 2 new bots with new guns.
  • Fixed a bug where they will spawn on their ass.

[Weapon Modding]

  • Bug Fixes. For naming presets, you can now press "F" and Space while typing without exiting/interfering with the weapon modding
  • You can now use WASD and arrow keys to move your camera
  • Zooming out will now move the camera instead of just changing FOV

[Weapons]

  • Added colour variation to 2011

[Misc]

  • Other Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1913371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link