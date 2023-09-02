 Skip to content

EasyMMD update for 2 September 2023

Optimize Bone Modifiers

Build 12096075 · Last edited 2 September 2023

After selecting the bone, it will be marked in the corresponding position of the model.

Changed files in this update

