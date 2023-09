Hello again! Another lil' hotfix. We noticed a lot of folk getting weird bugs where a "GUILD" quest would look like it just repeats endlessly without completing. It shouldn't do that now.

QUESTS:

-Fixed quests with a GUILD status getting stuck for absurd amounts of time.

-Fixed inaccuracies with quest timers that caused timers to appear to loop.

BUILDINGS:

-Fixed being able to place buildings waaaaaaaaaay out of bounds if your window was wide enough.