Patch Notes for Hotfix 1.0.1b

QOL
- Added “Use Camera Wobble” to preferences. (disabling swaying through mouse movement completely if deactivated)
Bugfixes
Functionality
- Fixed an ArgumentException which may have caused softlocks when repositioning dying characters.
- You no longer should be able to buy the same artifact twice (Also fixes the ArgumentOutOfRangeException)
- During the Inn Tutorial, skipping the dialogue after inspecting the Reward Board will now close any open menu. (this prevents a softlock)
Audiovisual
- Fixed an issue where Shield-type equipment would appear beneath the weapon mask slot for some characters. (creating a square hole into the shield)
- Fixed an issue where characters always have red skin color during combat.
Localization
- EN: Fixed “Thickhead” master description misspelling.
Other
- Removed plenty of useless logs so that we have a lighter log file.
- Removed STOMT, it seems like it was causing some issues. (besides not connecting at all into the API.)
Known Issues
We’ll be fixing those asap!
- Inn’s counter UIs may behave in weird ways depending on which menu you have open.
- If an Attack Orb has a Mana Crystal and you add a Damage or Double Damge Crystal to the orb, the newly added upgrade won’t work.
- We believe there may be a softlock related to Pumpkin Piles, if you find something please let us know! (Still investigating)
