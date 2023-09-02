 Skip to content

Gamble Tower update for 2 September 2023

Patch Notes for Hotfix 1.0.1b

Build 12096901 · Last edited by Wendy

QOL

  • Added “Use Camera Wobble” to preferences. (disabling swaying through mouse movement completely if deactivated)

Bugfixes

Functionality
  • Fixed an ArgumentException which may have caused softlocks when repositioning dying characters.
  • You no longer should be able to buy the same artifact twice (Also fixes the ArgumentOutOfRangeException)
  • During the Inn Tutorial, skipping the dialogue after inspecting the Reward Board will now close any open menu. (this prevents a softlock)
Audiovisual
  • Fixed an issue where Shield-type equipment would appear beneath the weapon mask slot for some characters. (creating a square hole into the shield)
  • Fixed an issue where characters always have red skin color during combat.
Localization
  • EN: Fixed “Thickhead” master description misspelling.

Other

  • Removed plenty of useless logs so that we have a lighter log file.
  • Removed STOMT, it seems like it was causing some issues. (besides not connecting at all into the API.)

Known Issues

We’ll be fixing those asap!

  • Inn’s counter UIs may behave in weird ways depending on which menu you have open.
  • If an Attack Orb has a Mana Crystal and you add a Damage or Double Damge Crystal to the orb, the newly added upgrade won’t work.
  • We believe there may be a softlock related to Pumpkin Piles, if you find something please let us know! (Still investigating)

