Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #3

As promised another round of bug fixes today!

---BugFix---

-Space Pirate Captain now correctly drops loot on death

-Drag and drop now works to put items on the crafting bench

-Issue with the physical end turn button when used as a client in MP fixed

-Tab now opens and closes inventory in game

-Medkit renamed to repair kit

-Trading items in game in MP will not have a chance of destroying the item anymore

-Terminal keycard spawns now behaving correctly

-You can no longer repair full health robots locking them out of missions

-Crafting bench money cost now represents what it will cost to do certain changes correctly

-Can now press the "enter" key to enter a solar system instead of having to click the enter button

-Bug causing drag and drop issues within inventory when clicking right click mid drag fixed

-Stairs to new floors now correctly render underneath NPCs and players

Unless something major comes up the next round of hotfixes will come on Monday, a lot of them will be more QOL fixes than anything else. Ive also started working on the trait system and am off to an solid start there.

Thanks for playing!