Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #3

As promised another round of bug fixes today!
---BugFix---
-Space Pirate Captain now correctly drops loot on death
-Drag and drop now works to put items on the crafting bench
-Issue with the physical end turn button when used as a client in MP fixed
-Tab now opens and closes inventory in game
-Medkit renamed to repair kit
-Trading items in game in MP will not have a chance of destroying the item anymore
-Terminal keycard spawns now behaving correctly
-You can no longer repair full health robots locking them out of missions
-Crafting bench money cost now represents what it will cost to do certain changes correctly
-Can now press the "enter" key to enter a solar system instead of having to click the enter button
-Bug causing drag and drop issues within inventory when clicking right click mid drag fixed
-Stairs to new floors now correctly render underneath NPCs and players
Unless something major comes up the next round of hotfixes will come on Monday, a lot of them will be more QOL fixes than anything else. Ive also started working on the trait system and am off to an solid start there.
Thanks for playing!
