Patch 2023-09-02

Patch 20230902
- Fixed female alex animations in battle
- Fixed some odd special fx placement on certain enemies
- Fixed a bug when in battle, the skill was checked against older data, making the skill unable to activate in battle
- Fixed displaying wrong save info when saving/loading. This was purely a cosmetic bug that could happen when renaming savefile names or overwriting them with saves from a different saveslot position
Thank you all for reporting any bugs you all found, we will do our best to fix them all as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update