Patch 2023-09-02

Patch 20230902

Fixed female alex animations in battle

Fixed some odd special fx placement on certain enemies

Fixed a bug when in battle, the skill was checked against older data, making the skill unable to activate in battle

Fixed displaying wrong save info when saving/loading. This was purely a cosmetic bug that could happen when renaming savefile names or overwriting them with saves from a different saveslot position

Thank you all for reporting any bugs you all found, we will do our best to fix them all as soon as possible.