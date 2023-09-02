 Skip to content

Tropical Hearts update for 2 September 2023

Patch 2023-09-02

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed female alex animations in battle
  • Fixed some odd special fx placement on certain enemies
  • Fixed a bug when in battle, the skill was checked against older data, making the skill unable to activate in battle
  • Fixed displaying wrong save info when saving/loading. This was purely a cosmetic bug that could happen when renaming savefile names or overwriting them with saves from a different saveslot position

Thank you all for reporting any bugs you all found, we will do our best to fix them all as soon as possible.

