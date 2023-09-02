 Skip to content

Banners of Ruin update for 2 September 2023

[1.4.53] - Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.4.53]

[Changes]
  • Modified Iris' starter deck to swap one more Strike for a ShadowStab, and all Guards for SpectralBarrier.
[Fixes]
  • Fix for Hero's Destiny not always respecting Iris' death.
  • Fix for GetTargetsOnRank not clearing existing collection before gathering targets.
  • Fix for Protection modifier causing a soft lock on some occasions, depending on RNG, with certain enemies.

