[1.4.53] - Patch

[1.4.53]
[Changes]
- Modified Iris' starter deck to swap one more Strike for a ShadowStab, and all Guards for SpectralBarrier.
[Fixes]
- Fix for Hero's Destiny not always respecting Iris' death.
- Fix for GetTargetsOnRank not clearing existing collection before gathering targets.
- Fix for Protection modifier causing a soft lock on some occasions, depending on RNG, with certain enemies.
