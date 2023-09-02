 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Nights on Arcade Playtest update for 2 September 2023

Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12096824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can control the character with an Xbox or PlayStation controller
-The pictures do not dazzle
-Electricity objects do not dazzle
-Invisible walls do not appear
-The character can run more
-Electrical panel fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2579031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link