Build 12096756 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This update mainly addresses a rare crash in Act 9.

Misc.

The animation buildup for the Bubble Power is now much quicker.

Fixed the Act 3 background in the credits.

Added a missing playtester in the credits.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Hshu Hshu would de-spawn prematurely.

Fixed a crash in Act 9.

Thank you to all of the new players recently! Let me know if you find any more errors!