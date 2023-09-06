Hot Patch 1.2.7.8 Notes

This patch build 1.2.7.8 addresses some gameplay glitches in last week's 'More Freedom With Grabs' update.
These Include:
- Fixed unnatural character lean angles during some grinds and slides in goofy stance.
- Fixed incorrect grab tweak angles and speeds in goofy stance.
- Fixed incorrect turning animations in goofy stance.
- Fixed altered animation blends during flip tricks which resulted in robotic, less detailed foot movement during the scoop & flip of the trick.
- Fixed auto-reverts in ramps tagged with both auto-revert and auto-pump.
- Fixed occasional excessive speed boost from both auto-pump and manual pump in ramps.
Changed files in this update