Skater XL update for 6 September 2023

Hot Patch 1.2.7.8 Notes

Build 12096748

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch build 1.2.7.8 addresses some gameplay glitches in last week's 'More Freedom With Grabs' update.

These Include:

  • Fixed unnatural character lean angles during some grinds and slides in goofy stance.
  • Fixed incorrect grab tweak angles and speeds in goofy stance.
  • Fixed incorrect turning animations in goofy stance.
  • Fixed altered animation blends during flip tricks which resulted in robotic, less detailed foot movement during the scoop & flip of the trick.
  • Fixed auto-reverts in ramps tagged with both auto-revert and auto-pump.
  • Fixed occasional excessive speed boost from both auto-pump and manual pump in ramps.

