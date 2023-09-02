- The Defend button now displays a highlight icon when there's something to defend, with the number of defendable towns displayed on it.
- The question mark icon in the Population menu now describes how the happiness distribution works.
- Attackable cities now display the exact amount of the adjacency effect on attacking cost. Defending follows the same rules, but an exact value can't be displayed in general, because it depends on who's attacking.
- Tentatively fixed a crash bug in the Population menu.
High Strategy: Oradros update for 2 September 2023
Patch 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
