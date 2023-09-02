 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

High Strategy: Oradros update for 2 September 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12096745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Defend button now displays a highlight icon when there's something to defend, with the number of defendable towns displayed on it.
  • The question mark icon in the Population menu now describes how the happiness distribution works.
  • Attackable cities now display the exact amount of the adjacency effect on attacking cost. Defending follows the same rules, but an exact value can't be displayed in general, because it depends on who's attacking.
  • Tentatively fixed a crash bug in the Population menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2491791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link