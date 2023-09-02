 Skip to content

仙侠镇尘箓2 update for 2 September 2023

Achievement and Guidance System Launch

2 September 2023

Because I don't know how to test the achievement system on this machine, there may be bugs in the online version, but if any bugs are found, they will be fixed as soon as possible.

