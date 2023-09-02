INFRA now available with Ukrainian subtitles!

Слава Україні!

INFRA is now available in Japanese subtitles.

This is a fan localization, so a big thank you to Yaroslav Sahach

for your tremendous effort on going through, and translating, all the subtitles in INFRA!

To use the Ukrainian subtitles in INFRA, the language of Steam must be set to Ukrainian. This can be done by selecting "Steam", "Settings", "Interface" and then Japanese from the drop-down menu.

If you wish to continue using English subtitles in INFRA, you can right-click INFRA on Steam, select "Set Launch Options..." and type in "-language english".

On the other news, Obenseuer (former Open Sewer) complete overhaul is in playtesting phase, and you'll be hearing more from it in the near future.