Reskue update for 2 September 2023

Reskue build 1510

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed first map, added delivering room and beacon computer.
  • Remove invalid superbombs
  • Resurrection when hero is live can be used for unfreeze or healing. Uses 2 aids instead one.
  • "Last chance". Once you have last life with easy mode, you take "Last chance" item gives you ability when wearing.
  • 50 all damage, doubles maximum life, very fast regeneration.

