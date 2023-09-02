Reskue build 1510

- Fixed first map, added delivering room and beacon computer.
- Remove invalid superbombs
- Resurrection when hero is live can be used for unfreeze or healing. Uses 2 aids instead one.
- "Last chance". Once you have last life with easy mode, you take "Last chance" item gives you ability when wearing.
- 50 all damage, doubles maximum life, very fast regeneration.
