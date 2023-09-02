 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boat Crew update for 2 September 2023

v1.4.1.2 Experimental

Share · View all patches · Build 12096695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.4.1.2 Experimental

Features
  • Crew recruit routine is now always visible in campaign UI.
  • Torpedo mode now displays guidance lines.
Changes
  • Crew loadout is preserved when player sinks.
  • Game is forwarded to the loadout screen after characters are selected for the first time or when player sinks.
  • Increased starting crew in reserve to 12.
  • Acoustic torpedoes can now target submerged submarines.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug causing crew recruit routine to be double the time than intended.
  • Torpedo hitbox adjustments to submarines.

v1.4.1.1b Experimental

Changes
  • Enemy air squads may now join engagements depending on your threat level, they are scheduled by time.
  • What territory you are on now affects how long it takes to be clear of accumulated threat level, how close you are to an enemy base is also a factor to that.
  • Minor buffs to dual bofors systems on friendly vessels.
Bug Fixes
  • Adjustments to engagement generation code to avoid some errors.
  • Adjustments to how close units spawn to coast during engagements.
  • Prevent Elco 80' rear floating high up when dealing with rough waves.
  • Ship trails do not reset when they are spawned/positioned, leading to random long foam lines.
  • Ports are not visible in minimap.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 12096695
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1633371 Depot 1633371
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link