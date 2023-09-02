BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
v1.4.1.2 Experimental
Features
- Crew recruit routine is now always visible in campaign UI.
- Torpedo mode now displays guidance lines.
Changes
- Crew loadout is preserved when player sinks.
- Game is forwarded to the loadout screen after characters are selected for the first time or when player sinks.
- Increased starting crew in reserve to 12.
- Acoustic torpedoes can now target submerged submarines.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug causing crew recruit routine to be double the time than intended.
- Torpedo hitbox adjustments to submarines.
v1.4.1.1b Experimental
Changes
- Enemy air squads may now join engagements depending on your threat level, they are scheduled by time.
- What territory you are on now affects how long it takes to be clear of accumulated threat level, how close you are to an enemy base is also a factor to that.
- Minor buffs to dual bofors systems on friendly vessels.
Bug Fixes
- Adjustments to engagement generation code to avoid some errors.
- Adjustments to how close units spawn to coast during engagements.
- Prevent Elco 80' rear floating high up when dealing with rough waves.
- Ship trails do not reset when they are spawned/positioned, leading to random long foam lines.
- Ports are not visible in minimap.
