MORE GAMEPLAY AND TRY YOUR OWN EXPERIENCE !!

Dear Friends,

Our gratitude to all of you who have supported us by purchasing EARLY ACCESS or adding FRACTALS OF DESTINY to your wishlists

On 09-02-2023, we have a Major Update driven by the feedback we've received from your reviews and emails. This Major Update introduces unlocked content, exciting features, and a bigger explorable map.

So friends, now are the perfect time to introduce the Fractals of Destiny system, allowing you to understand the game earlier before the full version release.

For those who haven't embarked on this journey yet, it's time for you to try your own experience. It will be fun!

To our dedicated players who've already explored the game, we sincerely encourage you to share your insights, leave reviews, and provide feedback. Your input will help us to make the game getting better in the future.

Once again, thanks to all of you that have stayed tuned to this game

Cheers to you all!

Features:

Unlocked ""Additional Area"" at Acesia Garden (United Alliance HQ)

Unlocked ""Side Stories""

Improved tutorial for a more informative experience

Introduction of new achievements

Enhanced graphics and lighting effects

Added Motion Blur

Added UI and Subtitle support for ""Indonesian"" language

Adjustment dan Balancing :

Combat

Movement

Evasion

XP and Level

Stay connected with us:

Email: office@krakatoastudio.com / krakatoastudiosoffice.com

Join the conversation on Discord: discord.gg/HBxWeD3k5m

Your continued support fuels our passion and creativity as we work tirelessly to shape Fractals of Destiny into an extraordinary gaming experience.