If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w.
This list does not include all the changes to the game. I have not kept track of all the subtle changes but here are most of the ones that matter.
When you login you now see the server location you are on. Picking default will select the closest global server to your location. There are several all over the world that this company has. In the future I will let you pick any server once I set it all up.
There is now a latency check whenever you are in a room with anyone else. Due to the way the cloud servers run if people from across the globe try to play with each other there can be some serious lag issues. To prevent this your latency will be checked every min to make sure you are in a reasonable range. This check doesn't happen when playing solo.
When a weapon affinity drops on a weapon, it will reflect the correct weapon type.
Moved overlay slightly.
Added salvaging but you can only use once you level up blacksmithing to the first perk.
You can no longer ride a horse while in combat mode.
More bug fixes and content additions as well.
Updated most crafting and perks.
Endurance now will help with armor weight while in combat.
Added a couple quests that lead to the first boss through the slayer quest line.
