0.0.20 PREVIEW STARTS TODAY

Share · View all patches · Build 12096606 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello there! As you may know, September and October are gonna be focused on reworking the Mandrillian Bots to a state that brings them closer to actual human players. Expect many gradual updates both in the main and beta branches, as well as fixes/tweaks for minor things.

Today's update is mostly visual regarding Mandrillian Bots:

Ported the ragdoll system to Mandrillian Bots

Ported the blood/gibbing system to Mandrillian Bots

Made some minor values match their human Mandrillian counterparts

Fixed "Armor" Mandrillian Bot setting having them still spawn with damage-reduction rods

This update also has some fixes and adjustments:

Fixed Mandrillian Players not getting the screen blackout at the ending of the Main Menu cutscene (making for very awkward situations if the VR Player doesn't have the game installed in a fast drive)

Improved Mandrillian feet physics for ragdolls

Fixed the Big Iron not being in the random sidearm pool

Fixed the dart gun being in the random sidearm pool (it's basically a joke weapon that will get reworked very soon anyways)

Fixed Mandrillian outlines staying on for too long while the corpses dissolve

This is it for now. Stay tuned!