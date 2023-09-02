map update

updated to unreal engine version 5.2

new map: yard

smoother animation transitions after grinding

added automatic rotation on air if not over 180 degrees (cool flips)

smoother rotations when ending grind for stair rails

removed rail balance system (it was bad)

fixed bug where you couldnt move on options after using customize screen

when bailing, skateboard will bounce around

player can now walk up stairs

player can do firecracker down stairs