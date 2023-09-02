updated to unreal engine version 5.2
new map: yard
smoother animation transitions after grinding
added automatic rotation on air if not over 180 degrees (cool flips)
smoother rotations when ending grind for stair rails
removed rail balance system (it was bad)
fixed bug where you couldnt move on options after using customize screen
when bailing, skateboard will bounce around
player can now walk up stairs
player can do firecracker down stairs
Grind update for 2 September 2023
map update
