Rogue: Genesia update for 2 September 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.2b

2 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Thunder Spirit Rework for performances
    Now has a global cooldown
    Greatly maximum target and damage
    has 100% chance to activate
    Can split to hit multiple enemies
    Ignore enemy defense
    Cannot activate until the thunder strikes are finished
  • Reduced Elite spawn-rate and maximum count in Elite swarm
    This should greatly increase performances in Elite Swarm stages

Fixes

  • Bannishement icon displaying locked card in the list

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
