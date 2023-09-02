Hotfix 0.9.0.2b

Thunder Spirit Rework for performances
Now has a global cooldown
Greatly maximum target and damage
has 100% chance to activate
Can split to hit multiple enemies
Ignore enemy defense
Cannot activate until the thunder strikes are finished
Reduced Elite spawn-rate and maximum count in Elite swarm
This should greatly increase performances in Elite Swarm stages
Fixes
Bannishement icon displaying locked card in the list
