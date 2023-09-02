 Skip to content

Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage - Тестирование игры update for 2 September 2023

September 2nd Hotfix

What's New:

  • added vehicle engine sounds
  • fixed t-pose in two guns mode
  • fixed sidekick doubling in Chapter 4
  • fixed Other Volume not saving
  • fixed Chapter 4 Basilio stealth mission skip
  • fixed wheels for the car in Prologue and Chapter 3

