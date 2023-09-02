Full Release v1.2.0

-New Mode: Laser Tag
-New hats: Banana, Bubblegum, Mohawk
-Fixed Shoes colour changing to a different colour upon going to lobby.
-Added settings to pause menu.
-Added reset to default button for each section of settings
-In-game lobby list should now update while you have it open
-Host can kick players using the in-game lobby list
-Adjusted post processing on Moon
-Fixed Durag colours not displaying properly in-game.
-Fixed slap sound not playing while tagging in Infection and Hide and Seek.
-Powerup trails should now be visible to all players
-Added object pooling to improve performance
-Eliminated text disappears when you start spectating and is replaced by the IT text
-New Main Menu song
-Improved UI compatibility for multiple resolutions.
Laser Tag is MULTIPLAYER ONLY for now as setting up Solo support will take extra time.
