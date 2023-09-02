Full Release v1.2.0

-New Mode: Laser Tag

-New hats: Banana, Bubblegum, Mohawk

-Fixed Shoes colour changing to a different colour upon going to lobby.

-Added settings to pause menu.

-Added reset to default button for each section of settings

-In-game lobby list should now update while you have it open

-Host can kick players using the in-game lobby list

-Adjusted post processing on Moon

-Fixed Durag colours not displaying properly in-game.

-Fixed slap sound not playing while tagging in Infection and Hide and Seek.

-Powerup trails should now be visible to all players

-Added object pooling to improve performance

-Eliminated text disappears when you start spectating and is replaced by the IT text

-New Main Menu song

-Improved UI compatibility for multiple resolutions.

Laser Tag is MULTIPLAYER ONLY for now as setting up Solo support will take extra time.