Flotilla September 2023 Update

Hello all, here's the Flotilla update for September 2023. Big huge thanks to Ethan Lee (flibitijibibo.com) for doing the heavy lifting and making this update happen.
Camera movement is now smooth
- Since release, the camera movement has been pretty jittery. This update smooths out the camera movement.
- Under the hood: instead of manually forcing the mouse cursor to the center of the screen each frame, the game now instead grabs the mouse's relative movement. This results in clean, no-jitter movement.
Camera speed boost change
- Pressing the Shift key speeds up camera movement. Before, it ramped up the velocity over .8 seconds. In this update the ramp-up time is now .1 seconds.
- Lowered the camera boost speed from 12x to 4x.
Particle effects now work
- Particles effects... now work!
- Under the hood: Updating the FNA library (current version 23.08) resolved the issue of particles not rendering.
Pressing ESC now exits gameplay screens
- The ESC key is now prioritized to exit the end turn menu, ship orders mode, and the fleet setup menu.
- If neither of these menus/modes are active, ESC will activate the main menu.
Fleet Menu useability
- Moving the mouse to the edge of the screen now correctly scrolls through the ships.
- Mousewheel now correctly scrolls through the ships.
Orders menu UI
- When giving a move order to the ship, added a missing vertical UI line between the selected ship and the floor grid.
Video startup/setup
- On first game start, the game now defaults to your current monitor resolution.
- Options menu monitor resolutions are no longer hardcoded. The game will now instead collect and list all resolutions available to your hardware.
Added safemode
- Adding the commandline parameter -safemode will force the game to start in 1280x720 windowed mode.
Changed files in this update