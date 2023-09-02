 Skip to content

Dyztopia: Post-Human RPG update for 2 September 2023

Hot Fix #3

Dyztopia: Post-Human RPG update for 2 September 2023

Hot Fix #3

Build 12096433

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Reduced the cost of Echo Stone crafting
  • The Infotron now spells out the Species
    -Logic Purge now has No Limit
  • Decabolt, renamed to Octobolt (Because I can't count) now deals damage eight times with a high chance to stun. (Decabolt Shard in your current saves will not have their description updated.)
  • Toned down Aries Hyper Fire Rend. Now, he tries to Big Slam high HP Targets
    -You can now finish Detritus's Sync in Chapter 3.
  • New events with Tsukasa in the Post-Game area.
    -Bosses and their lesser demons now have an increased chance to drop Echo Stones.

ANIMATIONS
The following skills have new animations
-Shadow Trap
-Nova
-Mend
-Snackrifice
-Monster Attack
-Body Armor
-Panic Attack
-Resuscitate
-Envenom

  • Fireball Projectile
  • Bio
  • Lumen
  • Tyr

BUGS
-Fixed Execute saying you only did 1 damage.
-Fixed Gentleghost repeating dialogue infinitely when you clear the enemies first in the Train.
-Fixed Wrath not being shown in the status screen
-Fixed Eli Boss fight being available before you recruit your 4th party member
-Fixed weirdness happening in 3-6
-Fixed blocks not moving properly in 5-4
-Fixed various typos and repeated messages. (Chase no longer has to "get some edge off")
-Fixed Force of Nightfall still Blinding even if you have Blind Immunity.
-Genesis now faces the right way when Sneak Attacking

