Hot Fix #3

GAMEPLAY

Reduced the cost of Echo Stone crafting

The Infotron now spells out the Species

-Logic Purge now has No Limit Decabolt, renamed to Octobolt (Because I can't count) now deals damage eight times with a high chance to stun. (Decabolt Shard in your current saves will not have their description updated.)

Toned down Aries Hyper Fire Rend. Now, he tries to Big Slam high HP Targets

-You can now finish Detritus's Sync in Chapter 3. New events with Tsukasa in the Post-Game area.

-Bosses and their lesser demons now have an increased chance to drop Echo Stones.

ANIMATIONS

The following skills have new animations

-Shadow Trap

-Nova

-Mend

-Snackrifice

-Monster Attack

-Body Armor

-Panic Attack

-Resuscitate

-Envenom

Fireball Projectile

Bio

Lumen

Tyr

BUGS

-Fixed Execute saying you only did 1 damage.

-Fixed Gentleghost repeating dialogue infinitely when you clear the enemies first in the Train.

-Fixed Wrath not being shown in the status screen

-Fixed Eli Boss fight being available before you recruit your 4th party member

-Fixed weirdness happening in 3-6

-Fixed blocks not moving properly in 5-4

-Fixed various typos and repeated messages. (Chase no longer has to "get some edge off")

-Fixed Force of Nightfall still Blinding even if you have Blind Immunity.

-Genesis now faces the right way when Sneak Attacking