 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Argentum 20 update for 2 September 2023

Patch Notes 09/02

Share · View all patches · Build 12096426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! 👋

9/2 Patch Notes

Balance:
•The ash rod now adds 10 magic damage.
•We increased the experience of Jourmut's NPCs and adjusted their Attack/Evasion values.
•Created new ammunition for the pirate: stone bullets (1/1) silver bullets (4/5).
•Lowered the minimum damage of the saber from 6/8 to 5/8.
•Increased the damage of the Reinforced Simple Bow from 2/6 to 5/8 and the Compound Bow from 5/9 to 7/10. The latter is now only sold in navigable areas +25.
•Stone Ax damage lowered from 5/15 to 5/12.
•Created a new item for the pirate: pistol (4/8 + 15 armor penetration)
•Lowered Barbarian Ax damage from 8/16 to 6/15.
•Musket damage increased from 4/7 to 5/9 + 25 armor penetration.
•Oak Bow damage increased from 8/10 to 9/11. Can no longer be used by the warrior.
•Blunderbuss damage increased from 5/8 to 10/12 + 100% armor penetration.

News:
•The /est command shows us the faction points
•In the city of Ullathorpe, 3 npcs were added that allow you to level up/get sets/new skills so that these last days it will be easier for you to try the new skills of the different classes.

🔗 Link to our Discord: https://discord.gg/RFPxy3TExY

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12096426
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1956741 Depot 1956741
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link