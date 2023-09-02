Patch Notes 09/02

Hello everyone! 👋

9/2 Patch Notes

Balance:

•The ash rod now adds 10 magic damage.

•We increased the experience of Jourmut's NPCs and adjusted their Attack/Evasion values.

•Created new ammunition for the pirate: stone bullets (1/1) silver bullets (4/5).

•Lowered the minimum damage of the saber from 6/8 to 5/8.

•Increased the damage of the Reinforced Simple Bow from 2/6 to 5/8 and the Compound Bow from 5/9 to 7/10. The latter is now only sold in navigable areas +25.

•Stone Ax damage lowered from 5/15 to 5/12.

•Created a new item for the pirate: pistol (4/8 + 15 armor penetration)

•Lowered Barbarian Ax damage from 8/16 to 6/15.

•Musket damage increased from 4/7 to 5/9 + 25 armor penetration.

•Oak Bow damage increased from 8/10 to 9/11. Can no longer be used by the warrior.

•Blunderbuss damage increased from 5/8 to 10/12 + 100% armor penetration.

News:

•The /est command shows us the faction points

•In the city of Ullathorpe, 3 npcs were added that allow you to level up/get sets/new skills so that these last days it will be easier for you to try the new skills of the different classes.

🔗 Link to our Discord: https://discord.gg/RFPxy3TExY