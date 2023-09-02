バグ修正とバランス調整

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

.

With the previous modifications to the comment section that we made.

There was a bug that caused the entire game to become heavy.

We apologize for that.

We hope that this patch will fix the bug and you will be able to play the game comfortably again.

With the above fixes, we have lowered the limit on the number of comments for stage missions.

About Drop Items

.

The drop ratio of status items has decreased due to the recovery items added in the last issue.

Therefore, we have increased the basic drop rate from 3% to 6%[/u].

We have also made a significant change to the values of the Chamois class characteristics.

Although the advantage of Chamois compared to other classes has been reduced, the drop rate at low ranks has been slightly increased.

Enhanced drop items

.

Along with the above changes, the performance of drop items has been uniformly enhanced.

Attack:Movement:HP increased from 1 to 2.

This should greatly strengthen chicken along with the increased drop rate.

Status Adjustment

.

Make all basic statuses uniform and

balance based on the rank-up correction.

Basic HP:100.

Basic Attack Power:20.

Basic movement speed:20.

(excluding kazami and mechazami)

Other minor changes

.

Initial item changes

u]Items[/u] that can be initially selected[/u] from 一文字

Changed to [u]ハンマー兄弟.

Game mode placement has been changed.

Top left is now 7DayToFly.

Confirmed bugs

UI of EXIT may shift from the player's aircraft

Other minor UI fixes