Paper Can't Fly 0.1.1b Update

Hello Players!

This is a minor update which fixes and changes a couple of things. Below you can read all the patch notes for this update.

0.1.1b Changelogs:

Changes:

Toggling ghost replay through settings now takes effect immediately.

Changed hide UI keybind from [~] to [LCtrl] + [~].

Fixes:

Fixed ghosts being recorded one frame later than they should, which caused inaccurate physics simulation.

Fixed ghost not appearing when playing against someone via the in-level leaderboards.

Fixed inaccurate physics simulations of level replays after finishing a level.

Fixed opening profile page before user data has loaded.

Thanks!