Paper Can't Fly update for 2 September 2023

Paper Can't Fly 0.1.1b Update

Paper Can't Fly 0.1.1b Update · 2 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Players!

This is a minor update which fixes and changes a couple of things. Below you can read all the patch notes for this update.

0.1.1b Changelogs:

Changes:
  • Toggling ghost replay through settings now takes effect immediately.
  • Changed hide UI keybind from [~] to [LCtrl] + [~].
Fixes:
  • Fixed ghosts being recorded one frame later than they should, which caused inaccurate physics simulation.
  • Fixed ghost not appearing when playing against someone via the in-level leaderboards.
  • Fixed inaccurate physics simulations of level replays after finishing a level.
  • Fixed opening profile page before user data has loaded.

Thanks!

