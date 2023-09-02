Paper Can't Fly 0.1.1b Update

Hello Players!
This is a minor update which fixes and changes a couple of things. Below you can read all the patch notes for this update.
0.1.1b Changelogs:
Changes:
- Toggling ghost replay through settings now takes effect immediately.
- Changed hide UI keybind from [~] to [LCtrl] + [~].
Fixes:
- Fixed ghosts being recorded one frame later than they should, which caused inaccurate physics simulation.
- Fixed ghost not appearing when playing against someone via the in-level leaderboards.
- Fixed inaccurate physics simulations of level replays after finishing a level.
- Fixed opening profile page before user data has loaded.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update