469: Early Access 0.18.69 - September 2, 2023 11:50 AM EST
• Wizard talents have been completed! Have fun! 🧙♂️🔥❄⚡
• Adjusted how Wizard's Chain Lightning targets. It will no longer chain hits on a single target, however it will still be very effective against multiples.
• Wizard's Frozen Barrier now pops up restored health and mana values.
• Templar Mastery talents now have new effects.
• Templar buff talents now include group casting.
• Shaman's poison damage bonus from their Calamity talent has been fixed.
• Druid's Tornado ice damage tooltip (ranked up version) at the Academy is now accurate.
• Plus to Hits and Targets from talents is now calculated more smarterer. For example, the Superior talent my start at +0, but get additional targets at 2, 4, 7, 10. Others will get additional hits at 4, 9. I wanted to avoid the free hit/target for a one-point investment and give it a smoother power return per investment.
• Slightly reworked the Flurry haste curve for warrior and shadow knight. It should feel slightly faster at max level.
• Possibly fixed a bug that caused items to receive the wrong base values.
• Fixed a Cleric achievement title from Vicar to High Priest.
• Fixed a visual bug with some town NPC artwork at certain screen sizes. Sometimes they didn't fill the container properly.
• The log timestamps now default to true instead of false.
Nevergrind Online update for 2 September 2023
🧙♂️Wizard talents have been completed! Warlock talents up next!
