🧙‍♂️Wizard talents have been completed! Warlock talents up next!

469: Early Access 0.18.69 - September 2, 2023 11:50 AM EST

• Wizard talents have been completed! Have fun! 🧙‍♂️🔥❄⚡

• Adjusted how Wizard's Chain Lightning targets. It will no longer chain hits on a single target, however it will still be very effective against multiples.

• Wizard's Frozen Barrier now pops up restored health and mana values.

• Templar Mastery talents now have new effects.

• Templar buff talents now include group casting.

• Shaman's poison damage bonus from their Calamity talent has been fixed.

• Druid's Tornado ice damage tooltip (ranked up version) at the Academy is now accurate.

• Plus to Hits and Targets from talents is now calculated more smarterer. For example, the Superior talent my start at +0, but get additional targets at 2, 4, 7, 10. Others will get additional hits at 4, 9. I wanted to avoid the free hit/target for a one-point investment and give it a smoother power return per investment.

• Slightly reworked the Flurry haste curve for warrior and shadow knight. It should feel slightly faster at max level.

• Possibly fixed a bug that caused items to receive the wrong base values.

• Fixed a Cleric achievement title from Vicar to High Priest.

• Fixed a visual bug with some town NPC artwork at certain screen sizes. Sometimes they didn't fill the container properly.

• The log timestamps now default to true instead of false.