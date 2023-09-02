 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Juna - The Dreamwalker update for 2 September 2023

Update (09/02/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12096359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spanish text file added
  • Gaps between tiles when screen shakes - fixed
  • Weird behavior of shop items - fixed
  • other minor fixes and tweaks

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2526081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link