- Spanish text file added
- Gaps between tiles when screen shakes - fixed
- Weird behavior of shop items - fixed
- other minor fixes and tweaks
Juna - The Dreamwalker update for 2 September 2023
Update (09/02/2023)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
