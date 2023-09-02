Sojo Patch Notes - 20230902 - v1.0.30

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Chat now remembers player's last chat type and starts highlighted
- Autorun is no longer cancelled when typing in chat
- Chat will no longer magically remember and submit previously deleted messages
- Hotkeys and keyboard actions should no longer happen when chat input (focused), trade, crafting, or inventory stack split windows are open.
- Rogue epic 1.0 final turn in fixed
- Priest epic 1.0 final turn in fixed
- Eviscerator dot damage corrected
- Band of the Deep penalty increased
- Various logging improvements
Class Changes
- Priest Epic 1.0 buff mods now working properly
- Warrior Epic 1.0 cleave mod now working properly
- Mage Epic 1.0 changed and buffed, mod now working properly
- Mage Ice Spikes channel time reduced 10 -> 5
- Mage WindJab debuff tooltip corrected
