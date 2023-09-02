 Skip to content

Sojo update for 2 September 2023

Sojo Patch Notes - 20230902 - v1.0.30

  • Chat now remembers player's last chat type and starts highlighted
  • Autorun is no longer cancelled when typing in chat
  • Chat will no longer magically remember and submit previously deleted messages
  • Hotkeys and keyboard actions should no longer happen when chat input (focused), trade, crafting, or inventory stack split windows are open.
  • Rogue epic 1.0 final turn in fixed
  • Priest epic 1.0 final turn in fixed
  • Eviscerator dot damage corrected
  • Band of the Deep penalty increased
  • Various logging improvements

Class Changes

  • Priest Epic 1.0 buff mods now working properly
  • Warrior Epic 1.0 cleave mod now working properly
  • Mage Epic 1.0 changed and buffed, mod now working properly
  • Mage Ice Spikes channel time reduced 10 -> 5
  • Mage WindJab debuff tooltip corrected

Changed files in this update

