Undaunted: Normandy update for 2 September 2023

Update Note for September 2nd

Update Note for September 2nd

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Allow users to create custom scenarios (single player only). For information on how to do this please read the Guides section in this Community area.
Addition of settings to:

  • Play in windowed mode
  • Remove the tile border
  • Prevent the camera moving automatically
  • Confirm initiative play
    Added helpers on the scenario selection page
    Multiplayer games can now use the reinforcements control rule. The game rules being used for a muliplayer game are shown on the game selection page, where the first item shows the fog of war rule and the second item shows the control rule (Std or RE).
    Fixed 2D map selection button

