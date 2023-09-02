Update Note for September 2nd

Allow users to create custom scenarios (single player only). For information on how to do this please read the Guides section in this Community area.

Addition of settings to:

Play in windowed mode

Remove the tile border

Prevent the camera moving automatically

Confirm initiative play

Added helpers on the scenario selection page

Multiplayer games can now use the reinforcements control rule. The game rules being used for a muliplayer game are shown on the game selection page, where the first item shows the fog of war rule and the second item shows the control rule (Std or RE).

Fixed 2D map selection button