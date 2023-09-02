 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 2 September 2023

Patch V1.0.10

Patch V1.0.10 Build 12096244

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • You can now use 'Shift + Left Click' to send an item to the Storage
  • Forge has now 3 modes (top left text displays the current mode):
    -- Upgrade: Upgrade an item. Put 1 item on the anvil + 3 copies of the item as ingredients
    -- Reforge: Get a new random item. Put 3 random ingredients + leave anvil slot free
    -- Disassemble: Receive the base item + Mythril. Put 1 ingredient with rarity higher than 'normal'

Changes

  • 'Crusade' formation now also allows Paladin and Warpriests
  • Increased stats on Paladin and Warpriest items
  • Warpriest now additionally heals himself on basic attack
  • Decreased Freeze immunity due to DR from 5 seconds to 3
  • 'Burning Legion' Formation now only requires 80% of dwarves to have a chance to burn
  • Slightly reduced chance to find Mythril
  • Increased Bannerlords healing from 15% to 20% max HP
  • Increased Storage space from 100 to 200 (10 pages)
  • Added several new tooltips for clarification

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs with sorting in the Storage
  • Fixed a bug where save slots could be duplicated
  • Fixed a bug where the game could shut down after forging an Artifact

