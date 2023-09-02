Patch V1.0.10

New Features
- You can now use 'Shift + Left Click' to send an item to the Storage
- Forge has now 3 modes (top left text displays the current mode):
-- Upgrade: Upgrade an item. Put 1 item on the anvil + 3 copies of the item as ingredients
-- Reforge: Get a new random item. Put 3 random ingredients + leave anvil slot free
-- Disassemble: Receive the base item + Mythril. Put 1 ingredient with rarity higher than 'normal'
Changes
- 'Crusade' formation now also allows Paladin and Warpriests
- Increased stats on Paladin and Warpriest items
- Warpriest now additionally heals himself on basic attack
- Decreased Freeze immunity due to DR from 5 seconds to 3
- 'Burning Legion' Formation now only requires 80% of dwarves to have a chance to burn
- Slightly reduced chance to find Mythril
- Increased Bannerlords healing from 15% to 20% max HP
- Increased Storage space from 100 to 200 (10 pages)
- Added several new tooltips for clarification
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some bugs with sorting in the Storage
- Fixed a bug where save slots could be duplicated
- Fixed a bug where the game could shut down after forging an Artifact
Changed files in this update